Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 3,581 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

