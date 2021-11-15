Paloma Partners Management Co Has $192,000 Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

