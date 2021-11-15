Paloma Partners Management Co Has $202,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.