Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $158,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SID. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

