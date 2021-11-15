Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $165,000 in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 410,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 66,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 426,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

WATT stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

