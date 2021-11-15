Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 8,140 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

