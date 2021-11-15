Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $$14.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

