Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Public Storage worth $131,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.46.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $329.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.