Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 31,477 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $127,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $254.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

