Park National Corp OH Sells 300 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

