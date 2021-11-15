Park National Corp OH Sells 700 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

