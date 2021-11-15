Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.