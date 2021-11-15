Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
