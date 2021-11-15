PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133,299.05

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $133,299.05 and $25.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

