Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

