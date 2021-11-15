Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,659 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.