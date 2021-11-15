Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $144.93 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

