Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Blackstone Group stock opened at $144.93 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
