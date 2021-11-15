Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 12,600 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

