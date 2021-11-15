Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.