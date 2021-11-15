Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,677,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

