Pensionfund Sabic Invests $3.23 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.