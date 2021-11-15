Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,440,865. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

