Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Perficient were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $2,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $4,048,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $205,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 147.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,098 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $140.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

