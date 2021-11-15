Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $139.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.83 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $460.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PERI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

