Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $139.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.83 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $460.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PERI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.