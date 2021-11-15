Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $24.74

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $23.97. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 14,552 shares.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $88,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $60,934,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.