Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $24.74

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $23.97. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 14,552 shares.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $88,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $60,934,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

