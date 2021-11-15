PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

PETQ stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. PetIQ has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $30,295,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.