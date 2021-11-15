PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PetroTal stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. 260,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

