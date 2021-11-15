PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PetroTal stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. 260,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.37.
About PetroTal
