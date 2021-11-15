Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Independent Research

Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.