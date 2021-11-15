Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 10.5%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares shot up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. 41 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.