Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

