Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $47,000.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Shares of PINS opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

