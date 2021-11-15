Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.20

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.20 and last traded at $183.12, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

