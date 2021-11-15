Piper Sandler Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.06.

XPOF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

