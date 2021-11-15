Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TSE:PZA opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.58 million and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

