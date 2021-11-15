PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 7.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.24. 13,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,442,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

