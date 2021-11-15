Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.72

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

