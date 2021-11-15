pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,887,980 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,573 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

