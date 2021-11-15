Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Lowered to C$51.50 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

PBKOF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

