Polychain Monsters (PMON) One Day Volume Hits $791,449.00

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and $791,449.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $11.69 or 0.00017786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00220139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00086881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

