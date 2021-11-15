Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 76663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

