Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

PTLO opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portillos has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

