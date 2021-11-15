Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PTLO opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

