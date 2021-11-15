Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.32% of Postal Realty Trust worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.38 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 809.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

