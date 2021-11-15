Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $103.59. 250,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. Power Integrations has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

