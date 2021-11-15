PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PPL by 7.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PPL by 63.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 146,688 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

