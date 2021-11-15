Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,796. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Security LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

