Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $42.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.06% of Aaron’s worth $42,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $827.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

