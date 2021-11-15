Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $47.02 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $47,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $190.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,733.39 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

