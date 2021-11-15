Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $48.71 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,167,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of R opened at $88.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

