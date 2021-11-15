Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $50.40 Million Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.29% of Stoneridge worth $50,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

