Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 335,539 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $43,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.